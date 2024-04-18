Andersen was back on the ice in the lead-up to Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen was in the starter's crease at Thursday's practice session, an indication that he'll get the starting nod for Saturday's home clash. The backstop had been splitting the workload with Pyotr Kochetkov down the stretch but it seems unlikely that trend will continue into the postseason.