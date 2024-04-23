Andersen allowed three goals on 12 shots in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Islanders in Game 2.

Andersen found himself down 3-0 after Anders Lee's power-play goal early in the second period. However, the Hurricanes would rally with four goals in the final frame while the Islanders could only muster one shot in the period as Carolina took a 2-0 lead in the series. The 34-year-old Andersen has won 11 of his last 12 starts dating back to the regular season, though Monday was the first time he got a consecutive start since his fourth-month stint on injured reserve. It remains to be seen if Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov will get the call for Thursday's Game 3 in New York.