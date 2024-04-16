Andersen (rest) will get the night off Tuesday versus Columbus, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen will be just one of eight key players that will get the night off for the Hurricanes. Andersen, who's gone 9-1-0 while posting an exceptional 1.30 GAA and .951 save percentage through 10 appearances since returning from a blood clotting issue in March, will almost certainly get the starting nod for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round playoff series.