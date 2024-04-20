Andersen will patrol the home crease in Game 1 against the Islanders on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen earned a 13-2-0 record with a 1.84 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 16 appearances during the regular season. After returning to the lineup from a blood clotting issue, he went 9-1-0 with a .951 save percentage. The Islanders placed 22nd in the league with 2.99 goals per contest during the 2023-24 campaign.