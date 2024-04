Andersen will get the starting nod in St. Louis on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Since his return from injury March 7, Andersen has alternated starts with Pyotr Kochetkov. It's worked well for Andersen, who's registered a stellar .954 save percentage while coughing up just 11 goals during that nine-game stretch. the veteran netminder hasn't lost on the road since before his absence, all the way back on Nov. 2 against the Rangers. Andersen owns a 1.83 GAA through 15 game this season.