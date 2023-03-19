Andersen made 29 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

It wasn't his best outing. Andersen gifted the Flyers the lead at 5:50 in the third. His pass attempt from behind the net was blocked by Morgan Frost, who fed Brendan Lemieux, who scored into an empty net to push the Flyers up 4-3. The Canes tied the game with under a second remaining with Andersen on the bench. The Great Dane is 4-1-0 with one shutout in his last four starts (five appearances).