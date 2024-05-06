Slavin scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.

Slavin was limited to one assist over five games versus the Islanders in the first round. He snapped a six-game goal drought with his tally 3:48 into this contest, which tied it at 1-1. Slavin was his usual steady self in the regular season with 37 points, 151 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 81 appearances. The 30-year-old defenseman will likely be tasked with heavy defensive minutes in a top-pairing role against the Presidents' Trophy winners.