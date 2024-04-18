Slavin (rest) took part in practice ahead of Game 1 against the Islanders on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Slavin has three multi-point games over his last five outings, tallying a combined seven points over that stretch. The blueliner has been fairly streaking offensively this season, so fantasy players may want to exercise caution when considering him for postseason contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Resting versus Columbus•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Stock up with playoffs near•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Stuffs stat sheet Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two points in Friday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Two helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Picks up assist•