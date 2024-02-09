Slavin registered an assist in a 5-2 victory over Colorado on Thursday.
Slavin remains mired in a 16-game goal drought during which he has registered a mere 16 shots while chipping in two helpers. The blueliner once again is unlikely to reach the 40-point threshold, a mark he hit back in 2021-22, in part due to his lack of power-play opportunities.
