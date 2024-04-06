Slavin recorded two assists, two PIM, two hits, a blocked shot and six shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

With 32 points in 77 games, Slavin has cracked the 30-point plateau for the sixth time in his ninth NHL season. He's unlikely to reach the career-high 42 points he posted two seasons ago, but he's still a solid producer for fantasy managers in deeper formats. He has also been credited with 145 shots on net and 116 blocked shots for some multi-category appeal.