Slavin collected two assists in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

The 29-year-old blueliner helped set up a Seth Jarvis tally late in the first period that proved to be the game-winner, before getting credited with an assist on Andrei Svechnikov's fluky empty-netter in the third. Slavin was ice cold coming out of the All-Star break, managing only three assists in 15 games, but he's now matched that output over the last three contests. He hasn't found the back of the net since Christmas however, with his goal drought now standing at 32 games.