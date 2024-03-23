Slavin produced a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Both points came in the first period as the Hurricanes grabbed an early 2-1 lead in a roller-coaster contest. Slavin has broken out of the slump he was in after the All-Star break -- after managing just three assists in 15 games post-ASB, he's struck for a goal and seven points over the last eight contests. The surge has given the 29-year-old blueliner 30 points on the season, the sixth time in his nine-year career he's reached that mark.