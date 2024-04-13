Slavin recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Slavin has deposited a goal and six helpers to complement a plus-6 rating over the last four games. The playoff-bound Hurricanes are flush with defensemen that hustle on both ends of the ice, and Slavin is no exception as the owner of six goals, 31 assists, 55 hits and 120 blocked shots. While Slavin isn't utilized on the league's eighth-ranked power play (3.38 percent), he does enough at even strength and even shorthanded (two goals, one assist) to stay relevant with the playoffs looming.