Slavin (rest) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's season finale against the Blue Jackets, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Slavin and seven other key Carolina players will sit out Tuesday in order to get some extra rest ahead of Game 1 of the playoffs. Slavin's picked up 37 points and 120 blocks through 81 games while skating in a top-four role this campaign.