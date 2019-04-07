The Hurricanes recalled Bean from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

Bean only has two games of NHL experience, and he didn't record a point in either. The Hurricanes clearly believe Bean can help their playoff run, as he has 44 points in 70 AHL games to rank first among AHL rookie defensemen. There's still four days until the Thursday's opener versus the Capitals, so the 20-year-old has plenty of time to get acclimated with the big club.