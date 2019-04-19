Bean was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Hurricanes decided to call up forward Aleksi Saarela as an insurance option in case Jordan Martinook (lower body) can't give it a go for Game 5 against the Capitals on Saturday. Bean made his NHL debut during the regular season, adding a minor penalty with one hit and an empty shot on goal between a pair of contests in the fall.

