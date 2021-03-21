Reimer turned aside 29 of 31 shots Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus.

Reimer and the Hurricanes led 2-1 in the final minute of regulation but Columbus defenseman Seth Jones scored on a wrister from the right circle on which Reimer appeared to be screened. The only other goal Reimer allowed during regulation time was an Oliver Bjorkstrand bank shot from below the goal line that went in off the body of Carolina defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Reimer is winless in has last two starts, dipping to 12-4-1 with 2.68 GAA and .909 save percentage.