Reimer made 32 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

It was his 500th NHL game and first start since March 28. And yes, Reimer did surrender Auston Matthews 69th goal which tied Mario Lemieux's mark (1995-96). But he put on a show in the third with several huge saves to ensure overtime would come. The Wings stayed in contention for a wild card spot with the win, but the team has lost seven of his last 10 games. The Wings play the Habs back-to-back starting Monday night, so Optimus Reims will likely be in the blue paint for one of those games.