Reimer will defend the road net Tuesday against the Canadiens, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Reimer has won four of his last five outings, including a 32-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over Toronto. He has a 10-8-2 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 24 appearances. Montreal is tied for 26th in the league this campaign with 2.81 goals per contest.