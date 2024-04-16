Share Video

Reimer will defend the road net Tuesday against the Canadiens, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site.

Reimer has won four of his last five outings, including a 32-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over Toronto. He has a 10-8-2 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 24 appearances. Montreal is tied for 26th in the league this campaign with 2.81 goals per contest.

