Reimer turned aside 33 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Detroit never trailed in the game, getting on the board first after a scoreless first period before quickly building a 3-1 lead ahead of the second intermission. Reimer has won three straight starts, and while his 3.18 GAA and .907 save percentage through six outings in March don't stand out, he's moved into the No. 1 role in the crease for the Red Wings due to Alex Lyon's woeful play of late.