Reimer will patrol the road crease in Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Reimer has seen limited action this season, going 9-8-2 with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 23 appearances. He won his only start against the Maple Leafs this season, turning aside 28 shots in a 4-2 victory in January. Reimer played his first six seasons with Toronto and Saturday will mark his 500th career game in the NHL.
