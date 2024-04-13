Reimer will patrol the road crease in Toronto on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reimer has seen limited action this season, going 9-8-2 with a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 23 appearances. He won his only start against the Maple Leafs this season, turning aside 28 shots in a 4-2 victory in January. Reimer played his first six seasons with Toronto and Saturday will mark his 500th career game in the NHL.