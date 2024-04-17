Reimer stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Detroit needed to win and get some help to sneak into the playoffs, and while Reimer got the job done, Washington also won in Philadelphia to lock up the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. Reimer finishes the regular season having gone 11-8-2 in 25 outings with a 3.11 GAA and .904 save percentage, and the 36-year-old will head into the offseason in search of a backup role with another club as a free agent.