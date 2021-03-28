Reimer made 19 saves in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic have been splitting time in the blue paint. The latter had won the previous two games, so Optimus Reims needed to come up big. He played OK -- he started slowly and had allowed two goals by the 5:41 mark of the first period. Reimer stabilized his game soon after, but probably found it hard to stay sharp with his team dominating the Bolts' best players and the play heavily weighted toward Andrei Vaskilevskiy. But a win is a win and the Hurricanes are roaring with gale force velocities. Reimer is a solid activation when he's in the blue paint.