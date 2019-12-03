Reimer will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Bruins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Reimer has been on a roll over the past two weeks, earning three consecutive victories while posting an admirable 1.66 GAA and .946 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his sixth road win of the season in a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Boston team that's won seven straight games.