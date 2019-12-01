Hurricanes' James Reimer: Third consecutive win
Reimer made 36 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Lightning.
He made several big saves in the first two periods and then bent, but didn't break in the third. Reimer has won three straight games and is performing like a top-notch back up. Looks like you can count on him when he's in the Canes' tent.
