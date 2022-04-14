Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Red Wings, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Kotkaniemi will likely return to a middle-six role following his eight-game absence. The 21-year-old forward has collected 11 goals and 26 points through 63 contests this season.
