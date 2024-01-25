Martinook had a goal on two shots in a 3-2 win over Boston on Wednesday.

With the game tied up 2-2 late in the third period, Martinook streaked up the center of the ice, received a pass from Teuvo Teravainen and drained a goal past Linus Ullmark. The marker ended up being the game winner as Spencer Martin was able to kick away the remaining four shots directed his way for his first win as a Hurricane. Martinook has played well as of late, scoring five goals and adding an assist in his last 6 games. Carolina returns home Thursday to play the Devils.