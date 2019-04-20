Martinook (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against Washington, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.

The Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Martinook's lower-body injury, so he should be considered day-to-day until the team establishes a clear-cut time frame for his recovery. Saku Maenalanen is expected to replace Martinook on Carolina's third line for Saturday's contest.