Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook: Unavailable for Game 5
Martinook (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5 against Washington, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.
The Hurricanes have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Martinook's lower-body injury, so he should be considered day-to-day until the team establishes a clear-cut time frame for his recovery. Saku Maenalanen is expected to replace Martinook on Carolina's third line for Saturday's contest.
