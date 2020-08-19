Staal (undisclosed) will be in action versus the Bruins for Wednesday's Game 5 clash, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal was forced out of Game 4 with an undisclosed injury but appears to be no worse for the wear. The Thunder Bay native has yet to score in the postseason and is bogged down in a 16-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 18 versus the Predators.