Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Five points in last five games
Necas scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over Toronto.
The 21-year-old continues to show his long-term offensive potential. Necas has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games and 34 points, including 16 snipes, in 57 games. He's a solid keeper target and is obviously delivering enough offense to make him a viable redraft league play right now.
