Necas picked up two assists in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Capitals.
He had a hand in a Brady Skjei tally with six seconds left in the second period and a Sebastian Aho goal late in the third that wound up sending the game to OT. Necas has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and the 25-year-old has been nearly a point-a-game player since the All-Star break, piling up nine goals and 20 points in the last 23 contests.
