Necas scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canadiens.

One of Necas' helpers came on the power play. He ended a four-game goal drought with his tally, and he's earned five points over his last two outings. Necas is at 11 goals, 18 assists, 54 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-14 rating through 24 appearances this season. The Avalanche will be relying on him to stay productive alongside Brock Nelson while Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is out long term.