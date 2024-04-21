Necas scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Necas set up Evgeny Kuznetsov's goal early in the first period before scoring the empty-netter with 1:32 left in the game. The 25-year-old Necas ended the regular season on a five-game goal drought, tied for his second-longest of the campaign. He was solid with 24 goals, 53 points and 231 shots on net over 77 appearances, and he enters the playoffs with a top-six role and power-play time.