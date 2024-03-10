Necas opened the scoring on the power play in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Necas unloaded a heavy slap shot from just inside the blue line for his 20th goal and 45th point of the season. The Hurricanes have been a hot topic of conversation, as they acquired venerable point-packer Jake Guentzel (lower body) from the Penguins at the trade deadline. This figures to better support Necas as the opposite winger in the top-six group of forwards once Guentzel is healthy, which may be soon, as he's been cleared for contact.