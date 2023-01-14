Pacioretty (lower body) won't play Saturday and is doubtful to return Sunday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Pacioretty won't play Saturday against Pittsburgh and will likely miss a second game Sunday against Vancouver. According to head coach Rod Brind'Amour, Pacioretty's injury doesn't seem to be overly serious, which would set him up to return Thursday against Minnesota.
