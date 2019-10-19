Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets hook in loss
Mrazek allowed four goals on only 13 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
There's no sugarcoating that stat line -- Mrazek didn't have his best stuff. His record dropped to 4-1-0 with 12 goals allowed over five appearances. The Hurricanes don't play again until Thursday in Columbus. Coach Rod Brind'Amour has alternated between Mrazek and James Reimer evenly this season -- if that pattern holds, Thursday's start would go to the latter.
