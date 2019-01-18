Mrazek will guard the home goal Friday against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek picked up his third victory in his last four starts last time out, holding the Predators to three goals on 23 shots in his most recent showing. He will look to add to his run of success Friday versus a Senators team that sports a dreadful minus-37 goal differential over 22 road games this season.