Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in net Friday
Mrazek will guard the home goal Friday against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek picked up his third victory in his last four starts last time out, holding the Predators to three goals on 23 shots in his most recent showing. He will look to add to his run of success Friday versus a Senators team that sports a dreadful minus-37 goal differential over 22 road games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...