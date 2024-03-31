Kochetkov made 26 saves in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Canadiens on Saturday.
It was a strong bounce-back performance from Kochetkov, who'd dropped his previous two starts while allowing eight goals on 45 shots. It's the fourth shutout of the year for the 24-year-old netminder as he improves to 20-13-4 with a .911 save percentage and 2.38 GAA. Carolina is now off until Thursday when they'll host the Bruins.
