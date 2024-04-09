Kochetkov will guard the road goal versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov will take his turn in the goalie rotation after Frederik Andersen shut out the Blue Jackets on Sunday. The 24-year-old Kochetkov has won four of his last six outings, allowing 15 goals in that span. He'll have a tough matchup Tuesday, as the Bruins enter the contest on a four-game winning streak.