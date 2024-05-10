Kochetkov allowed three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Making his first appearance of the postseason, Kochetkov held the Rangers off the board in the first period. However, New York would answer with goals in the second and third before Artemi Panarin tallied the game-winner in overtime. The 24-year-old Kochetkov served as Carolina's primary starting option while Frederik Andersen was unavailable for much of the regular season -- he went 23-13-4 with a .911 save percentage. Andersen will likely be back in net Saturday for Game 4.