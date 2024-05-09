Kochetkov will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers in Game 3 on Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Kochetkov will make his first appearance in goal for the Canes since April 14 against the Blackhawks, a stretch of eight games on the bench. While the team did split the workload between the 24-year-old backstop and Frederik Andersen down the stretch, if Kochetkov does secure a Game 3 win, he should probably be considered a lock to start Game 4 as well.