Kochetkov stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The 24-year-old netminder made his second straight start following his return from a concussion, but after Kochetkov gave up two goals in five seconds right before the first intermission, coach Rob Brind'Amour elected to turn to Antti Raanta to begin the second period. Raanta suffered a lower-body injury and wasn't able to return for the final frame, however, putting Kochetkov back between the pipes. To his credit he did play better upon his return, turning aside all 10 shots he saw in the final 20 minutes. Kochetkov was already the Hurricanes' first choice in net, but if Raanta's injury proves to be serious, he could be poised for a very heavy workload.