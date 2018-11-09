Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Picks up first win of season

Darling made 35 saves in Thursday's 4-3 win against Chicago.

Making just his third start of the season after missing time with a lower-body injury, Darling performed admirably Thursday. He did, however, give up three straight goals after his team had staked him to a 4-0 lead. That notwithstanding, Darling should be happy with the win and will now shift his focus to Saturday's game versus the Red Wings.