Jarvis had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

His goal came on the power play in the second period. Jarvis took a pass from Sebastian Aho and wired a wrister between James Reimer's blocker and body to push the score to 2-0. Jarvis has taken the great leap forward this season. He has 28 goals and 60 points in 74 contests, both career marks, and he could still hit the 30-goal mark this season. The goals are a bit of a surprise after he scored 31 total in 150 games over the two seasons prior to this year. And his shooting percentage will be difficult to replicate at 17.2. But Jarvis has emerged as an important offensive weapon for the Canes, and he's only 22.