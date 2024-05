Jarvis scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in a 6-3 win over the Islanders on Tuesday in Game 5.

The 22-year-old helped set up Carolina's first two tallies as the team grabbed a 2-0 lead inside the first four minutes of the first period, then iced things late with an empty-netter. Jarvis piled up three goals and seven points in five games against the Isles, giving him plenty of momentum heading into the Hurricanes' second-round clash with the Rangers.