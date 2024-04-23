Jarvis tallied a goal and added two assists in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Islanders in Game 2.

Jarvis set up Teuvo Teravainen's power-play marker in the second period before cutting Carolina's deficit to 3-2 in the third, beating Semyon Varlamov with a wrister from the circle. Jarvis would add a third point with a second assist on Sebastian Aho's game-tying goal later in the frame. The 22-year-old winger is coming off a breakout campaign where he posted 33 goals and 67 points in 81 games, including 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his final nine regular-season contests.