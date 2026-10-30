Jarvis picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old winger set up Jordan Martinook for a tally late in the first period before feeding Mark Jankowski for what proved to be the game-winner just 16 seconds into the third. Jarvis has gotten onto the scoresheet in three of four games since his delayed start to the season, producing one goal and five points with six hits, nine shots on net and a plus-4 rating. He could have a hard time maintaining that pace, however -- Jarvis averaged 20 power-play points over the prior three seasons while skating primarily on the first unit, but he's been stuck on the second unit since his return and is still looking for his first point of 2026-27 with the man advantage.