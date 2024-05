Jarvis scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.

Jarvis' tally came with 1:45 left in the third period, but the Hurricanes were unable to find an equalizer. The winger has been strong so far in the playoffs with four goals, four assists, 14 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating over six appearances. While he's listed on the Hurricanes' third line, his usage has been more in line with a top-six forward, especially with a significant power-play role.