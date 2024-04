Jarvis (rest) won't dress against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis and seven other lineup regulars will get the night off for Tuesday's meaningless regular-season finale. Jarvis, who's racked up 33 goals and 67 points through 81 contests this season, will be back in a top-six role for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round playoff series.