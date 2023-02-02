Noesen provided a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Noesen found the back of the net at 10:05 of the first period to push Carolina's lead up to 2-0. He has nine goals and 24 points in 48 contests in 2022-23. Noesen was held off the scoresheet in five of his previous six games.
